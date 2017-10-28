Macmillan bus to visit Melton during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Have your say

A Macmillan information bus will be visiting Melton on Friday to give free cancer advice.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be in the Market Place, from 10am to 4pm, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer or care for someone who is.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan Cancer Support is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Lung cancer is common in both men and women, with around 46,000 cases diagnosed every year. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers get it too.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan information and support specialist, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference. Don’t be scared if you have symptoms, get them checked.”

See your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:

- a cough that lasts for three weeks or more

- a change in a cough you have had for a long time.

- a chest infection that doesn’t get better, or repeated chest infections

- feeling breathless for no reason

- coughing up blood

- a hoarse voice that lasts for three weeks or more

- pain in your chest or shoulder that doesn’t get better.