‘Inadequate Melton practice must improve’

Melton’s Latham House Medical Practice has been rated ‘inadequate’ in its latest health service inspection and placed into special measures because of an urgent need to improve its services.

Professor Steve Field inspected the practice, which is the largest single group practice in the UK with 20 GPs caring for 35,500 patients, on behalf of the Care Quality Commission.

And he was not satisfied with the progess made since a rating of ‘requires improvement’ was given to it two years ago.

In his report, which has just been published, Professor Field writes: “Following this most recent inspection we found insufficient improvements had been made and in some areas had deteriorated which has resulted in the practice being given an overall rating of inadequate.”

Placing the practice in ‘special measures’, he said that rapid improvement is needed in certain areas to prevent enforcement action being taken against the operators.

In his report, the inspector gave ‘good’ ratings when considering if services were both effective and caring.

But he found that Latham House was ‘inadequate’ in terms of making services safe for patients and in how services were led.

The inspector also said that improvement was needed in making services responsive to people’s needs.

Professor Field’s report stated there was ‘a lack of accountable, visible leadership’ at the practice and that ‘risks to patients were not assessed and well managed’.

Patients were at risk of harm because some systems and processes were not effective to keep them safe, he reported.

The inspector was also critical of the system used to monitor training of GPs and staff.

Professor Field did praise the quality of facilities and the demeanour and professionalism of staff.

He also reported that patients were positive about their interactions with staff and about their treatment.

A follow-up CQC inspection is planned this year.