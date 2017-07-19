Burglars break into Melton Hospital

Have your say

Burglars broke into Melton Mowbray Hospital overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

Staff discovered damage to vending machines in the reception of the Thorpe Road building.

A spokesperson for NHS Property Services said: “A window was forced and a small amount of cash was taken from two vending machines in the reception area.

“The incident has been reported to the police, who are investigating.

“The area is covered by CCTV and the window has been replaced and re-secured.”

Call police on 101 if you saw anything suspicious.