Friends from the Melton borough to take on Great North Run for Bendrigg Trust

Two good friends are preparing to tackle the Great North Run for the first time, to raise funds for a residential activity centre specialising in high quality courses for disabled and disadvantaged people.

Lorna Maydwell, 27, from Burrough on the Hill and Lisa Burton, 33, from Melton have chosen to run the world’s biggest half marathon for The Bendrigg Trust, a cause close to Lorna’s heart as she teaches children with social, emotional and mental health issues for a living.

Lorna, who works at Meadow View Farm School in Barwell, said: “The Bendrigg Trust are an outdoor activity centre in Cumbria. They have specialist equipment and staff for every activity.

“We were invited on a taster weekend, and I was absolutely astounded at the services they provide. People who are in wheelchairs can go rock climbing, children who are blind can go canoeing and the staff were amazing.

“When I saw that they had spaces for the Great North Run, I contacted Lisa and we agreed we would give it a go!”

The girls set their sights on raising a minimum of £500, and have already surpassed their target thanks to a fundraising quiz night they held at Melton Rugby Club in June.

Lorna added: “The training is going well, though I’d definitely say Lisa is doing better!”

To sponsor the pair visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa1131?utm_source=Facebook&utm