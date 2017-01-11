Free workshops with focus on online

Businesses are invited to take advantage of free workshops aimed at helping them to operate successfully online.

The training is being provided by Melton BID and will be delivered by Libby Langley, of Zest Communications.

They are:

l Wednesday, January 18 – Beginners’ guide to Instagram

l Monday, January 23 – Beginners’ guide to Hootsuite

l Wednesday, January 25 – How to write subject lines that will get your emails opened and your social media clicked on. Are you sending out emails or creating Facebook posts that no one cares about? This session will teach you how to write headlines to get you noticed.

l Wednesday, February 22 – What does your online presence say about you? Have you ever stopped to think about what impression the internet is giving about you? This session will teach you what to look out for, how to find information about yourself and how to make a good impression.

l Monday, February 27 – Your business, your goals and your customers. Why are you doing what you do? Who are you doing it for? How do you know if you’re making any money? This back-to-the-important-basics session will switch on a few lightbulbs for you and give you real clarity in the direction you need to take.

Each workshop runs between 6pm and 8pm, with a light buffet served from 5.30pm. They will be held at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside office. To book, or for more information, call Shelagh Core on 07919 330849 or email score@ melton.gov.uk