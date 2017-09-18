Fears grow for missing Melton man

Concern is growing for the safety of a 32-year-old Melton man who has been missing since Friday.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating Nathan Jones because he has not been in contact with his family.

Officers were alerted after he was reported missing by a family member and they are making enquiries into reports he may have been in Leicester and Blackpool over the past week.

Nathan is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

He has a tattoo of skulls on his forearm and is missing one of two front teeth.

Anyone who has seen Nathan, or who knows where he is, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 655 of September 15.