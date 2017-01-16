Resurface work starts as town tip is closed

Melton’s town tip is due to reopen again on Saturday January 28 after extensive resurfacing work has been carried out on the internal road at the plant.

The recycling and household waste site, which is on Lake Terrace, was closed on Monday.

Repairs are being to areas where visitors deposit their waste materials into containers and where full full containers are removed for treatment or disposal.

Residents have been advised to use the tip at Mountsorrel 16 miles away during the temporary closure.

Raman Selvon, Melton Council’s waste and recycling manager, said: “The site has had to be closed to carry out resurfacing work.

“The road surface has degraded quite a bit over time so it is important this is done.

“We were hoping we could juggle around the work to keep the site open but this wasn’t possible.”

Residents are also free to use waste tips at Somerby and Bottesford during the Melton closure period.