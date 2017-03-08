Wymondham St Peter’s eco team discuss school grounds revamp with tree expert

Wymondham St Peter’s School eco team recently met up Nicola Craven, the Trees for Schools project officer, from The Woodland Trust, to discuss the future plans to revamp the school grounds.

The eco team will be applying to The Woodland Trust for trees and hedge plants to plant in the school grounds in the autumn. Nicola plans to revisit the school to help the children with their project.

Wymondham School has an extensive playing field, including a quiet garden and children’s play area in a picturesque setting.