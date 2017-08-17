‘Shell-shocked’ Charlie celebrates amazing A-level grades at Ratcliffe College

Ratcliffe College student Charlie Nicholson said he was ‘shell-shocked’ this morning (Thursday) after picking up his A-level results and finding out he had achieved four A* grades and full marks in both maths and further maths.

He was the stand-out performer as the college announced a significant increase in the percentage of A and A* grades compared to last year, with 49 per cent of all grades being A or better.

Racliffe College A-level students celebrate their results EMN-170817-125744001

At the top end, 23 per cent of all students achieved A, A, A* or better, including Charlie, who said: “I’m a bit shell-shocked.

“I’m very proud of myself and my peers and thankful to the school for supporting us in achieving these amazing results.”

Charlie has attended Ratcliffe since Year 8, achieving outstanding GCSE results, all of which were at A*

and he is applying to read mathematics at Oxford University for September 2018, following a flawless

display, scoring 1200 UMS marks across all his mathematics papers.

In preparation for his application, the school is delighted that he is joining its mathematics department in September as a teaching assistant while honing his impressive skills as he sits the demanding additional examination papers required by Oxford.

Ratcliffe College provides for a wide range of abilities and yet attained a 99 per cent pass rate, with 76 per cent of all grades being A*to B, and 90 per cent of all grades being C or better.

The majority of the 66 students have secured their first choice university.

Headmaster, Jon Reddin, said: “These are fantastic examination results which are testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, their teachers and the college’s ethos.

“This reflects Ratcliffe’s national top five per cent placing for value-added at A Level.

“We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students who have contributed so much to the college over so many years, and we wish them all every success as they embark upon much coveted university courses or gap year programmes in the autumn.”