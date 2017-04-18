Nine out of 10 children have been given a place at their preferred primary school

Nine of 10 children in Leicestershire have secured a place at their first choice primary school.

Parents across the Melton borough are being informed today (Tuesday) by Leicestershire County Council about the outcome of their applications.

And new figures released released by County Hall show a total of 91.3 per cent have been offered their preferred option in Leicestershire, 4.9 per cent have received their second choice and just one per cent their third.

A total of 97.4 per cent have a place at one of their top three choices.

Gurjit Singh Bahra, head of school admissions for the county council, said: “It is very encouraging to report such a high number of children receiving their first choice.

“We understand that not every child will have secured their preferred choice and we are already working closely with those families.

“Anyone needing advice should get in touch as soon as possible, to discuss what options may be available to them, including an appeal.”

Go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissions for more information on school admissions.