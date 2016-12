John Ferneley College has been busy giving donations to three different Melton charities this Christmas.

Pupils in Year 7, 8 and 9 collated presents for AGE UK. These were given out at the annual Christmas party at Melton’s Gloucester House on Friday.

Year 10 and 11 students have collected non-perishable items for Storehouse, Melton’s Foodbank charity, and the college’s staff have handed out gifts to the mothers that use Melton’s Home Start charity.