Latest Ofsted report revealed for Melton primary school

Pupils and parents at a Melton primary are celebrating after an inspector gave it a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Brownlow, which is the county’s largest primary with more than 600 pupils, received praise in the report for the work of teachers and the behaviour of the children.

Headteacher Damien Turrell said “I’m delighted that Ofsted agree that we continue to be a good school.

“We have high expectations for our children and I want to thank all our staff and governors for their hard work in helping our pupils reach their potential.”

Ofsted inspectors commented that teachers had high expectations of the children and planned interesting learning activities which engage pupils in their work.

Their report also states: “The pupils I spoke with were articulate, confident and polite. They told me that they enjoy all their lessons because teachers make them fun.’

Mr Turrell added: “I’m really pleased that Ofsted recognise that pupils, parents and staff are all very proud to be part of the school.”

The inspector praised the support of the Mowbray Education Trust and the school’s governing board.

She said the school was not yet outstanding because some groups of children did not make consistently good progress.

Teachers are asked to eliminate the remaining differences between the performance of disadvantaged pupils and that of other pupils.

