Classic grub goes down a treat at St Francis Catholic Primary School governor’s ball

A successful bangers and mash ball held at Saint Francis Catholic Primary School has raised £800.

The glamorous evening on Saturday was attended by parents and staff and was organised by the school governors. It’s hoped the event will be one of many organised in 2017.

Emma Machowska of St Francis School said: “Many local businesses contributed raffle prizes with first prize being an aerobatic flight, which was won by teacher Mrs Hannah Griffiths. We hope to see pictures of this when she finally plucks up the courage to take to the skies.

“The money raised will be spent on refurbishing the school stage. Thank you to all contributors of prizes and to the organisers, without whom the event wouldn’t have been such as success.”