Christmas tree delivery from Barnstone cement plant brightens up school hall

A school hall has been lit through December thanks to a generous donation of a Christmas tree from Tarmac’s Cement Works in Barnstone.

The company delivered the tree to Robert Miles Infant School in Bingham, which the children then decorated.

Mrs Helen Greensmith, headteacher at Robert Miles Infant School, said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to Tarmac’s Barnstone Cement Works for the Christmas tree they donated to to us

“The children were so excited to see it and have spent time making special decorations for it. The Christmas tree is covered in baubles made by each child.”