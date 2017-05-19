Children’s author visits Melton’s John Ferneley College

Melton’s John Ferneley College students welcomed children’s author John Townsend to the campus recently to inspire them to read for pleasure and improve their literacy skills.

The bestselling writer of over 200 books of all genres; a mixture of fiction, non-fiction, plays and poems explained to Kaye stage 3 pupils in Year 7,8 and 9 how he researches his stories.

John also conducted workshops where he used props, funny accents and sound effects to engage his audience.

Student, Zack said: “I was really impressed with John Townsend, he was very entertaining. I liked him because his books have lots of factual information in them and it was interesting when he explained how he writes his stories. His new book The Stone Balancer looks really thrilling and I can’t wait to read it. I also liked the interactive sessions with the code-breaking exercises.”