Book elf rewards St Francis’s schoolchildren for their efforts in English

A visit from one of Santa’s elves created quite a buzz for the children at Saint Francis Catholic Primary School towards the end of last term.

Elfis Gandelf, as he was subsequently named by the children in Year 6, was appointed by the school’s headteacher Mrs Anderson, to promote reading and good work.

Close to Christmas, when all the children and most of the teachers had gone out for the day, Elfis made several special deliveries of books and certificates to children who had worked exceptionally hard in English.

Book elf Elfis will continue to stay in school for the remainder of 2017 making regular term deliveries. The school have also got a new writing wall that celebrates exceptional pieces of work produced by the pupils in each class.

The appointment of book elf Elfis is just one of several new initiatives introduced by Luisa Vissani, the school’s English coordinator to encourage and reward children’s enthusiasm and effort in the subject.

Teacher Luisa said: “The aim is to continue to build upon the success of last year’s outstanding SATS results by continuing to raise standards in English throughout the school.”

As well as holding a Book Fair and Roald Dahl week the school has also been very fortunate to receive a visit from Leicestershire Library Services. Work is also being carried out to upgrade the school library.