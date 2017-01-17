Bishop Martyn visits Queniborough School to bless stained glass windows

The Right Reverend Martyn Snow, Bishop of Leicester, joined pupils and teachers at Queniborough Primary School for collective worship.

He lead a special service entitled ‘The Light of the World,’ to officially give thanks for the school’s stained glass windows which were installed in the entrance and doors to the hall last summer.

Members of the local community who contributed to the designs attended and shared in the celebrations.

Following the service, Bishop Martyn had a tour of the school and spent time reading poems the children wrote about being the Light of the World.

The school also raised £168.36 for Rainbows Children’s Hospice by having a Christmas jumper day.