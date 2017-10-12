Two charged over A1 crash which killed two men and left road shut for hours

A man and a woman have been charged with causing the deaths of two men in a collision which shut the A1 for large parts of yesterday.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, who lives in Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of no fixed address in Turkey, have both been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the crash, which happened on the road between Stamford and Grantham. Two men died in the crash, although police have not released their identity yet.

Elenkova and Tanev will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The northbound carriageway was shut for most of yesterday after the collision, to allow for investigations and road repairs.