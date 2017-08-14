Teenagers arrested in connection with release of 21 horses from Melton military base

The police investigation into the deliberate release of 21 military horses onto busy roads around Melton is continuing today (Monday) despite the arrest of two teenagers.

Officers questioned a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old following the incident, which happened at the town’s Defence Animal Centre on August 4.

They were suspected of committing public nuisance and dangerous driving offences but were not charged.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “They have been released under investigation while the enquiry continues.

“Officers are still appealing for anyone who was in the area at around the time the horses were released.

“The investigation is continuing and any piece of information may be useful to the investigation team.”

The horses were released from the Asfordby Road base at 11.15pm on Friday August 4 and all were returned to the stables by 2,30pm after some galloped as far as six miles away.

Some were injured after being in collision with vehicles on surrounding roads after being released in the dark.

Call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 846 of August 4 if you have any information.