Scalford burglar steals cancer charity collection box

A burglar made off with a charity collection box containing a substantial amount of money in a raid on a Scalford tea shop.

The intruder smashed a window to gain entry to the Old Brickyard Tea Garden in Eastwell Road overnight on Sunday and Monday.

The collection box taken was for Hope Against Cancer and a petty cash tin was also stolen.

Business owner Anna Stasinska said: “There was a quite a lot of money in the collection cox including a number of notes - everything we collected since we opened up for the year at Easter.

“It is a bit of a blow as I know there was quite a bit in it and it’s so unfair on the charity and everyone who donated.”

A burglary was also reported around the same time at the next-door C&C Plants, where a laptop was taken after entry was gained by forcing a door.

Mrs Stasinska said: “I want to warn other small rural businesses in the Melton area to be aware that this has happened so they can be vigilant.”

Leicestershire Police said the break-ins at the neighbouring businesses were being linked by officers.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating these burglaries and we would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of the break-ins, overnight on Sunday and Monday.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime number 17000213613.