Raiders take £4,000 of property from family’s shed in Bottesford

A Bottesford family is reeling after having around £4,000 worth of belongings taken in a break-in on their shed.

It is believed the intruders used bolt cutters to remove a padlock on the shed and damaged an alarm inside during the incident at a property on Grantham Road.

A child’s scooter, bicycle and helmet were taken along with an adult’s mountain bike and a set of power tools, including screwdrivers and a drill, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the residents is a Police Community Support Officer, who declined to give her name. The scooter, helmet and bike belonged to her nine-year-old son.

She said: “My son was gutted, her was very upset. I work as a volunteer in the Leicestershire police force so I know what crime prevention measures you should take. But they must have used bolt cutters and they ripped out the alarm we had inside the shed. We are just hoping we can claim back on our house insurance.”

The woman said she had circulated details of the property taken on local online sale sites but she fear it may have been sold a Sunday market.

She added: “I’ve spoken to police officers and it appears that Grantham Road in Bottesford has been a bit of a target for burglars in the last few weeks.

“There must have been more than one person involved in our break-in and they must have used a vehicle.

“I am keen to warn other people in the area to be aware this has happened.”