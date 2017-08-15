Raiders break in through front entrance of Melton discount store

Burglars raided a Melton discount store overnight on Sunday and Monday.

The intruders, at the QD Store in Scalford Road, broke in through the front entrance and made off with items of stock.

Andy Jermy, QD Stores’ head of security, said: “It appears that entry was gained through the front of the store and a small quantity of DVDs and computer games were stolen before the thieves made their getaway.

“This is a very regrettable incident.

“Whilst the monetary value of the items was relatively small, there was damage to the entrance to the store, which is a considerable inconvenience to us and our valued customers in Melton Mowbray.

“We are working very closely with the police to ensure the thieves are apprehended.”

Police are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the store around the time of the break-in via the telephone contact 101.