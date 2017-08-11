NEWSFLASH: Police release image of man connected to serious sexual assault in Melton

Police have issued a computer-generated image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in Melton.

The alleged victim was walking past Catherine Dalley House, in Scalford Road, when she was approached by two men who sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened between 1am and 2am on Sunday May 14 but the woman has only now felt able to give a full statement.

Leicestershire Police believe the man in the image may have information about the assault and they want to trace him urgently.

Det Con Felicity James said: “We appreciate some time has passed since this offence is said to have taken place.

“However, I would like to reassure people that we have been carrying out enquiries throughout this period and have only just completed the image with the woman concerned.

“Our enquiries have included a CCTV trawl and extensive house to house enquires.

“We have remained in regular contact with the victim throughout the investigation and it is only very recently she has felt able to provide us with a full statement and the image.

“If anyone knows who this is could they please come forward.

“We would ask people to remain vigilant when out in the early hours of the morning, and report any suspicious behaviour to the police.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and the enquiry is continuing into the exact circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime number 17*202650.