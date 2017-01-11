NEWSFLASH: Police hunt man in connection with Melton sexual assault

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Melton.

The incident took place in Nottingham Road when a woman was approached by a man who assaulted her.

Officers believe the man pictured could have information which would help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on June 6, 2016.

“If this is you, or you know who it is, please call 101 and ask to speak to DC 4425 Michelle Bigg on 101 and quote crime reference 16*142090.”