Melton woman accused of fraudulently obtaining ‘large sums of money’ from man

A 32-year-old Melton woman is to face trial charged with fraudulently receiving ‘large sums of money’ from a man.
Kristie Bishop, of Bentley Street, appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court accused of dishonestly making a false representation to obtain the money to pay hospital bills and debt collectors.
She pleaded not guilty and opted for the case to be heard at a trial.
Bishop was remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Conditions of her bail are not to visit Egerton View in Melton and not to approach any member of the public to ask for money.
Almost Done!
Registering with Melton Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.