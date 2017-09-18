Melton woman accused of fraudulently obtaining ‘large sums of money’ from man

A 32-year-old Melton woman is to face trial charged with fraudulently receiving ‘large sums of money’ from a man.

Kristie Bishop, of Bentley Street, appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court accused of dishonestly making a false representation to obtain the money to pay hospital bills and debt collectors.

She pleaded not guilty and opted for the case to be heard at a trial.

Bishop was remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Conditions of her bail are not to visit Egerton View in Melton and not to approach any member of the public to ask for money.