Melton Scouts left reeling after £3,200 raid on their camp site

Scouts and leaders have been left ‘distressed’ after burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of maintenance equipment and building materials from their campsite.

The raiders broke into the Melton Scouts’ Holwell Pastures site, where a new modern building is currently going up to replace the delapidated former structure, between 6.30pm on Sunday and 8am the following morning.

They made off with £1,200 of roofing felt and guttering which was destined for the new building.

And the intruders also forced entry into a storage container before stealing two petrol mowers, three petrol strimmers, a generator, a water pump and several other small power tools, breaking two padlocks and disabling CCTV cameras in the process, which together are valued at a further £2,000.

District Commissioner Ian Cliffe said “This is really distressing and disappointing.

“The equipment lost is essential for us to try and maintain the site and although we are insured this has a massive impact on our premiums and will increase our running costs in the future and we may also struggle to get insurance in the future.”

There were a number of break-ins at the site five years ago but the CCTV and secure covers over padlocks had stopped any further raids until now.

Mr Cliffe added: “It will take us some time now to replace this equipment and the generator was going to be required for a large week-long camp we have at the site in a few weeks’ time.

“Construction of our new building has been going well and we only have enough funds to build the exterior shell so any increased costs puts even more pressure on funds for this project.”

Anybody with information about the break-in is asked to email meltonscouts@gmail.com or contact Melton Police on 101, quoting 17000248067.