Melton school arson suspects will not face police charges

Police say there will be no charges brought against those suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Melton school.

More than 600 children and 86 staff were evacuated from Long Field Academy last month after a blaze was started in a music room.

Head teacher Christopher Haggett was credited by firefighters with saving the school from burning down after he bravely tackled the flames with fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived.

The school later revealed that two students had been removed from the school following an investigation into the cause of the fire.

And a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said this week that officers were no longer investigating the incident, adding: “The

school don’t want any criminal proceedings to take place.

“They say they have dealt with the matter internally.”

Mr Haggett confirmed to the Melton Times: “We have dealt with the matter. The students have left the school and will not be returning.”