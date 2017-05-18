Melton police officers given special awards for helping man who was hit by a car

A Melton man who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car has presented awards to two police officers who came to his aid.

Peter Pope (32) was discovered lying in the road on Scalford Road with multiple facial and upper body injuries by Pc Anthony Brewin in the early hours of December 11.

Pc Brewin (32) recalled: “Peter was unconscious and wasn’t breathing.

“I gave him first aid and then SPC Kimberly Pulley arrived to help and we waited for the ambulance.”

Peter was treated for four weeks at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

He is now well enough to return to work part-time as a landscape gardener and decided to get two commemorative plaques made for the two officers who helped him.

SPC Pulley (22) said: “It’s nice to meet Peter and see that he is recovering because we never get updates on people we come to the assistance of.”

Peter bought a £250 fan for patients at QMC and two of his brothers, Joseph and Christopher, are raising money for the hospital by doing the Three Peaks Challenge.

Peter’s parents, Peter snr and Julie thanked the police officers for their help and praised hospital staff.

Julie said: “As soon as Peter came out of hospital he wanted to meet the officers and thank them for what they did.”

Regarding the incident, a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said Mr Pope was hit by a taxi when trying to make his way home after drinking in town.

“Mr Pope laid down in the road and was hit by the taxi, leaving him seriously injured,” said the spokesperson.

“Alan Gibbon, the taxi driver, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Leicestershire Magistrates Court on April 25.”