Melton people urged to be vigilant after Manchester terror attack

Residents across the Melton borough have been urged by police to be vigilant after the UK’s terror threat was raised to the hghest level of ‘critical’.

Chief Constable Simon Cole wants people to report suspicious activity in the wake of Monday night’s terrorist bombing which killed 22 adults and children and injured more than 50 at a music concert in Manchester.

He said: “It is important that we are all alert and aware of our surroundings - together we can fight terrorism and make our communities safer.

“We want to hear from anyone who sees anything suspicious, be it a vehicle, package or person.

“Rely on your instinct about whether something is suspicious – we would always prefer you to call us if you are in any doubt.”

Tuesday’s scheduled hustings event involving the five General Election candidates for the Rutland and Melton seat was cancelled following the atrocity in Manchester.

They were due to debate key issues at All Saints’ Church in Oakham ahead of the ballot on June 8.

But, candidates followed the lead of national party leaders who suspended campaigning temporarily.

Liberal Democrat candidate Edward Reynolds said: “I spoke to Sir Alan Duncan in the morning and we emailed other candidates.

“We agreed that the hustings should be postponed in light of the terrible events of Monday.

“We are hoping we might be able to hold the hustings at some point before the election.”

Other candidates contesting Conservative Sir Alan’s seat, which he has held for 25 years, are Dr Heather Peto (Labour), Alastair McQuillan (Green Party) and John Scutter (UKIP).

To report any suspicious activity, call a confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. It is staffed around the clock by specialist counter-terrorism police officers and staff.

A text phone service is also available for people with speech or hearing difficulties on 0800 0324539.