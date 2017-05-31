Melton great-grandmother is mobile again after heartless scooter theft

A 79-year-old disabled great-grandmother has thanked family and friends for helping her get over the distress of having her mobility scooter stolen from her Melton home.

Rosemary Roberts was left housebound as a result of the theft because she relies on the machine to help her get out to shop and meet friends.

The shock of finding her much-needed scooter gone came just five months after Rosemary’s husband of 57 years, Kenneth, passed away.

Her family rallied around her, though, and clubbed together to buy their mother a new scooter.

That came just before a Melton Times reader had offered to give Rosemary her late husband’s mobility scooter after she read a report of the theft in last week’s issue.

Rosemary said: “It was a shock to wake up and find my scooter had gone.

“I have a walker to get around the flat but I need the scooter to get around town.

“I couldn’t get out at all without it.”

The scooter had been securely locked in a secure lobby area outside her first floor Melton Council home in Greenslade.

Rosemary, who has four children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, was thankful her family came to her aid.

She said: “They all clubbed together to buy me a new one and my grandson took me out to get it.

“People have been very good and I would like to thank the lady who offered to give me her husband’s scooter after she read about it in the paper.”

Rosemary’s insurance company has now agreed to pay out almost £1,500 for the theft of her scooter so she can now pay back family members who paid for her new one.

The granddaughter of Rosemary’s next door neighbour, who declined to be named said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard someone had taken her scooter.

“This person is just scum because they must have known the owner needed it to get around.”

Yvonne Lee had read about Rosemary’s plight in last week’s paper.

Her husband, John, died last year and she still has his mobility scooter in the garage at her Melton home.

She contacted us to offer to give Rosemary her late husband’s scooter to help her get mobile again.

Yvonne said: “I was absolutely gutted for the lady when I read about it.

“These scooters are a lifeline for people who struggle to get about.

“I am very, very pleased that she has managed to get a new one.”