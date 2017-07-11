Elderly targeted in Melton with counterfeit money scam

Police have warned elderly people not to fall for a counterfeit money scam targeting them in Melton.

Three senior citizens have been approached in the street by people asking them to exchange a note for change.

But the notes they have been given have turned out to be fake, leaving the victim out of pocket.

Sgt Ian Wakelam, of Melton Police said: “Elderly people have been victims of this outside Morrisons supermarket and in the area of the Bell Centre.

“We urge anyone who is asked to exhange change for notes not to do it.

“Fortunately, shops in the town are quite switched on and they aren’t taking the notes but residents need to be aware of this counterfeit money.”

Another scam has been reported at Melton Railway Station, where a woman has approached elderly people asking for money for petrol.

“This is a scam and I would ask peopl not to give this woman any money if she approaches them,” added Sgt Wakelam.