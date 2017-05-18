Burglars jailed for five years for string of raids on small businesses

Two burglars have been sent to prison for five years each after admitting a string of burglaries, including one at East Goscote and another at Thurmaston.

Harry Green (25) and 27-year-old Luca Murray, whose addresses were given as Leicester Jail, were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday 16 for five counts of burglary.

Murray was also given a four-month prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified and was banned for driving for 51 months.

The burglary convictions relate to a series of high value raids on commercial premises between September and November last year, at small businesses in Leicestershire.

During the offences, entry was forced to each business - they included post offices, hairdressers and garages - and thousands of pounds of stock and cash were stolen.

Green’s charge sheet included an attempted burglary of an East Goscote business on November 2 and a burglary of a Thurmaston business two days later. Premises at Anstey, Markfield and Leicester were also hit one or both of the men.

Detective Constable Matt Wiggins, who was part of the investigation team, said: “Both men were released from prison a short time before this series of burglaries and didn’t give a second thought as to reoffending again.

“These latest convictions show we will remain committed to investigate this type of crime and continue to put those responsible before the courts.”