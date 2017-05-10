Break-in misery for Melton cafe owners

One of the owners of a popular Melton cafe felt bereaved after burglars smashed their way in overnight, ransacked the premises and stole money and food.

The break-in, at Sit and Settle in Sherrard Street, took place overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The intruders left the premises in such a bad state that owners Steve and Mandy Evans were unable to open on Saturday on what is normally a very busy day for them.

Steve said: “Mandy is still upset about what happened.

“It’s affected her in such a bad way that she feels as though she is grieving.

“The people who did this are just mindless idiots who clearly have no purpose in life.”

The burglars broke in through the panel of a door and proceeded to pull everything off the counters and throw the contents of the cupboards on the floor.

They took food from the freezer and the fridge and discarded some of it.

A number of cakes, which are baked for customers by Mandy, were stolen, along with money for petty cash and tips.

This was the second burglary at the cafe since it relocated from Nottingham Street in January.

Steve added: “Customers have been very supportive and some have even brought in bunches of flowers for us.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out at 8am on Saturday to a break-in at Sit and Settle on Sherrard Street.

“It happened between 4pm on Friday and 8am Saturday.

“An untidy search was made of the premises and food and a small amount of money were taken.

“No arrests have been made at present but enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious during the time of the break-in is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 17000188247.