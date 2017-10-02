39-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife at Thurmaston.

Baldeep Singh, of Dovedale Road, admitted killing 35-year-old Amandeep Kaur at a hearing in July.

He will serve at least 19 years before being considered for release.

Police were called at around 2.50pm on Friday February 3 this year by Singh, stating he had killed his wife as he believed she was going to leave him.

Singh went onto to tell the call handler he had confessed the murder to his father who had told him to call the police.

Officers arrived at the house and found Amandeep dead in her bedroom upstairs.

Singh was arrested at the scene and later charged with her murder.

A post-mortem examination later revealed she died as a result of a laceration to the neck.