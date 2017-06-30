Community flocks to Learning Disability Awareness Day at Melton Country Park

Families had fun in the sun recently at a Learning Disability Awareness Day at Melton Country Park.

The event was organised by The Lodge Trust, Melton Mencap, Birch Wood School and Melton Sports and Health Alliance and included a sensory quiz, animals to pet, dog agility course, massage and facials, strider bikes, crafts and sports and Zumba. Other attractions were face painting, raffles and tombolas, a coconut shy, a cake stall, a barbecue and a beer stand.

Lydia Gibson, support development officer from The Lodge Trust, said: “The day was designed to bring the community together to celebrate our differences and showcase the services and skills on offer.

Many local service came to support the day and many of the learning disability community came out and enjoyed it. Thank you to all who came and supported the event.”