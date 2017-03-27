Commercial oven catches fire in Melton

Firefighters were alerted when a blaze broke in a commercial rotisserie oven in Melton on Sunday morning.

Two Melton crews attended the incident in Thorpe Road shortly before 9am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was contained within the rotisserie oven and it was out on arrival of the fire service.

“The oven and extractor system were checked by fire service and the oven was isolated and taken out of building. A thermal imaging camera was also used. There was 10 per cent fire damage to the oven and the cause was thought to be accidental.”