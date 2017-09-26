Comedy productions have Whissendine audience in raptures

Whissendine STARS proved to be a great hit with their two hilarious comedy plays earlier in the month, Holmes Sweet Holmes and Last Panto in Little Grimley.

Tracey Horsey of the STARS said: “The audiences on both nights enjoyed yet again an excellent performance by these talented actors.”

The group’s next pantomime Aladdin, is one to watch out for in February 2018. To guarantee a ticket, call 01664 474437 to avoid disappointment.