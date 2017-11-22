Church performance at Burton Lazars was a hit for Belvoir Big Band

The Belvoir Big Band played its final concert of the year at St James’s Church, Burton Lazars, on Saturday.

The charity gig raised funds for the church refurbishment and was well attended.

Twenty one members of the band performed at the event which is very popular with musicians because of the favourable acoustics.

The band played a similar event in 2015, just six months after they were formed, but now they’ve more members and more experience - and a larger repertoire.

Music played on this occasion included some powerful numbers like ‘Gimme Some Lovin,’ favourite Glenn Miller swing tunes such as ‘Tuxedo Junction’ and ‘American Patrol’ and by special request a John Coltrane blues

number, ‘Blue Train.’

Refreshments were provided for the audience by the ladies of the church at half time, and the band concluded the evening with a set of fast, upbeat rock ‘n’ roll numbers.

The Belvoir Big Band has had a busy year and are already taking bookings for 2018 with their own concert taking place at Long Clawson Village Hall on Saturday, May 5.

The band is also in need of two additional trumpet players to add to its ensemble. If you’d like to join them contact them via their website at www.belvoirbigband.co.uk