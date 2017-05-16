Village pub gives away free beer to customers who register to vote in General Election

Free beer is on offer at a village pub to encourage more people to register to vote in next month’s General Election.

Nick Holden, licensee of The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial, is giving away drinks to customers who can prove they have registered.

The deadline for registrations is Monday and Nick, who stood for parliament in Market Harborough 20 years ago, is determined to do his bit in getting people into voting booths on June 8.

He is giving away beer, wine or soft drinks as part of a campaign taken up by other pubs in London and Bristol.

Nick, who has run the pub with wife Kate for two years, said: “Hopefully we won’t get tens of thousands of people coming into the pub now.

“But if it helps to encourage people to register who weren’t aware of the deadline than we are happy to be doing it.

“People who don’t vote often spend the next four years moaning so this offer will ensure some of them don’t miss out on voting.”

The pub also plans a late bar on the night of the election so customers can watch the election results come in.

Melton Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered to vote - deadline to visit polling booths is midnight on Monday, for postal votes it is 5pm on Tuesday (May 23) and for proxy votes it’s 5pm on May 31.

Lynn Aisbett, Acting Returning Officer for Rutland and Melton, said: “With just a few days to go, we urge everyone to register to vote by the 22 May deadline to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday June 8.

“This election is an opportunity to have your say on who will represent the people of Rutland and Melton at a national level. We don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity.”

Anyone not registered to vote at their current address can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote