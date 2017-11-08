New era dawns for sales and lettings agency in Melton

There is a new look to a leading property sales and lettings agency in Melton Mowbray

The Newton Fallowell franchise, in Burton Street, is now being run by Claire Newton who has vowed to transform the business.

She said: “I had to shut my previous business while I recovered from illness. Now I want to get back.”

Mrs Newton, who has a background in accounts and mortgages working at the Newton Fallowell head office in Grantham, said there had already been investment in new technology.

It means that maintenance requests from tenants and reference and rent queries by tenants and landlords can be made online at any time.

“Within the lettings office we have made changes to our software these include FIXFLO, an online maintenance service that can be accessed 24 hours a day, Rentfind Inspector, which is an online inspection report that is easily emailed to tenants and landlords and Let Alliance, which is our referencing provider for tenants.

“Referencing is made easier as we now offer an online application form, which can make the process quicker.”

The agency has seven members of staff.

Mrs Newton said: “Newton Fallowell has now become a family-run business.

“We have a wealth of experience and knowledge throughout the team with existing and new members. Our team are striving for excellent customer care and the best service in the area.

“The team in Melton are always welcoming with a friendly smile as soon as you walk through the door. All our staff are given every opportunity to strive forward with ongoing training and courses.”

Mrs Newton said she hoped to expand the business with the addition of more branches and staff in the future.