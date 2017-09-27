Melton venues up for county tourism awards

Venues throughout the Melton borough have been nominated for prestigious tourism awards.

Staff at Eye Kettleby Lakes had most to celebrate after being shortlisted for three honours in the Leicestershire Promotions 2017 Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

They are in contention for the Great Places to Stay, Great Places to Eat and Proud of our people categories. Also listed in the latter class are Melton Theatre and Belvoir Brewery.

Miss Bs Tea Rooms, in Melton, has a nomination in Great Places to Eat while the town itself has been shortlisted for the Fabulous Things to do category, along with the new public event called Paint The Town Red.

There are 77 separate organisations shortlisted across the 21 classes, including visitor attractions, museums, cafes and restaurants, accommodation providers, events, and towns.

The awards ceremony is in Leicester on November 30.

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions said: “The value and volume of tourism in Leicestershire continues to increase year-on- year and the finalists for these awards represent the quality of the tourism and hospitality industry that is underpinning this growth.”