Melton children’s clothes shop owner set to re-locate

The owner of a popular Melton children’s clothes shop says he has had to re-locate across town because of rising rent and rates.

Stewart Jones, who has run Kidzone in Burton Street for more than four years, is moving the business to 13 Leicester Street on Monday February 27.

He said the rising cost of children’s clothing was also a factor in setting up in a more affordable premises.

Mr Jones, who specialises in supplying uniforms for schoolchildren in the town and across the borough, said: “I am trying to keep the prices the same and the only way I can do this is to move.

“My rent and my rates have gone up by a lot and the price of clothing is up 11 per cent, not the four or five per cent I’ve read in the media.

“It was either a case of close or battle on and try get somewhere cheaper.”

The new unit to be occupied by Kidzone was formerly used by Swinton Insurance. It has two offices which Mr Jones plans to use as store rooms and the building is warmer than his current one, he says.

“The only reason I stay open is because I enjoy it,” Mr Jones added. “If I had closed there would have been a lot of upset parents around Melton. Some would have shopped on the internet or gone direct to the schools but no-one else provides the quality I do at my prices.”