‘Low morale’ reported at Melton factory after redundancies threat

‘Morale is fairly low’ among staff at Melton’s Mars Petcare UK after last week’s news that up to 64 jobs could be lost.

That was expressed by employees who have spoken to union representatives in the wake of the announcement.

The GMB union, which has more than 30 members working at the Mill Street plant, say they have been in contact with some of those affected by the proposed job cuts.

Jed Purkis, the Leicestershire area official, said: “I have taken calls from a few members at the factory.

“They are concerned that they will lose their jobs and morale is fairly low at the plant as you would expect.”

A consultation has been launched by Mars Petcare UK into the need to make the redundancies, which would all come from the pet food canning line department.

Mr Purkis added: “The company is under no obligation to involve us in the consultations because we do not have a formal agreement with them.

“But, we will represent any members who need our help.”

The company declined to make any further comment.

It released a statement last week saying job cuts were needed to keep the factory viable.