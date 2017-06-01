Award-winning pie-makers open new shop in Melton

Pie lovers in Melton have a new place to buy them from in town.

Tourists have traditionally been drawn here by the iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Nottingham Street.

But, the award-winning Nice Pie has now opened a shop nearby in King Street.

The family business, which started out at Gorse Farm in Old Dalby, expanded rapidly when it was championed by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver on one of his television shows.

Phil and Kath Walmsley will continue to bake their pies at Old Dalby and run their popular farm and tea shop there, but they were keen to have a presence in Melton.

Phil said: “Melton Mowbray is the pie capital of the country and yet it only had one pie shop before we moved in.

“King Street is the ideal location for us because it is near the town centre and it is a little cut-through from the car parks and people are continually walking up and down the street there.”

Nice Pie initially made news because of the speciality pies Kath was making, with unusual fillings such as meat from squirrels, elk and crocodiles. But, traditional pies are the backbone of the four-year-old business and have won the company almost 50 awards, including many at the Melton-based British Pie Awards.

Nice Pie had planned to run a shop in King’s Road but they decided it wasn’t an appropriate building or location.

Phil added: “People are very pleased to see us open up in Melton - many of our customers have heard about us but not been able to visit us in Old Dalby.

“We sold out of pies and cakes by 2.30pm on our first day.”