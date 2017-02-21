Brooksby Melton College’s cookery students secure multiple award wins

January was an exciting month for many of Brooksby Melton College’s (BMC) Catering and Hospitality students, with a selection of catering award wins .

BMC student Joe Smith won first place at this year’s Teflon Diamond Standard Awards, a prestigious inter-college competition aimed at highlighting and recognising excellence in the catering industry.

The final, which was held at Waitrose Cookery School on January 25, saw Joe rise above the competition to win a three year scholarship with top specialist chefs. He also won £500, of which he has generously donated £50 to charity and £250 to BMC for new cookery equipment.

Joe said: “It didn’t sink in until around a week afterwards - to have come first amongst the 400 plus people who entered the competition was very surreal.

“The three year scholarship will really help me with my future career because it will further my professional experience and allow me to specialise in patisserie, which is something that I am passionate about.”

In addition to this fantastic achievement, Joe and his fellow students took part in the North Warwickshire and Hinckley College ‘Salon Culinaire,’ coming away with four gold, five silver and seven bronze medals, as well as six merit awards.

At the competition BMC student Courtney Clowes was awarded Best Visiting Front of House Student. The contest not only allowed BMC students to show off their culinary flare, but also allowed them to network with local managers, employers and internationally renowned judges. As a result, two BMC students were able to secure work placements in afour star hotel.

Courtney said: “I was really shocked to have done so well at this event. I was surprised to win a bronze and silver medal, let alone the trophy for Best Visiting Front of House Student.

“When I first came to BMC, I wanted to be a chef and was really attracted by the brand new facilities. Although I initially wanted to be a chef, working front of house in the Rural Catering Centre, BMC has helped me to realise my love for working front of house and interacting with customers every day. I now know that this is the area that I really want to go into when I leave college.”

Catering and Hospitality students at BMC benefit from industry-expert teaching staff and state-of- the-art facilities. Students train in the brand new Rural Catering Centre at the college’s Melton campus, where they are able to serve customers in a real restaurant environment. The next Melton campus open evening is on Monday, April 24. For more details visit www.brooksbymelton.ac.uk.