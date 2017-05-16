Bobby’s match to help new charity

The third annual charity football match in memory of a stillborn baby boy will be held in Melton on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Bobby Barnard Cup raised thousands of pounds for Sands, the stillborn charity, in its first two years.

This year’s game, which kicks off at Saxby Road at 10.30am, will be in aid of Melton Mencap, which supports children and adults with learning difficulties.

Players from one of the town’s legendary Sunday sides, The Stellamen, will feature this year.

The match will be followed by a barbecue and raffle with donations of prizes by local businesses invited.

There will also be live singing and a race night.