Belvoir Castle hosts breathtaking firework competition where best companies go head to head

Have your say

All eyes were on the evening sky above Belvoir Castle for the Fireworks Champions event last weekend.

Thousands watched on as three of the UK’s best firework companies competed against each other with displays choreographed to music.

Belvoir Castle Firework Champions event PHOTO: David Webster ARPS - www.instagram.com/big_dunk_photography/

Orchestrated by MLE Pyrotechnics the teams competing included Gala Fireworks, of Northampton, Magic and Miracle Fireworks, of Nottingham and Two Tigers Fireworks, of Devon.

Managing director for MLE Pyrotechnics, Mat Lawrence, said: “Ultimately the audience decide which display they like best and vote via text.

“The attendance was definitely up on last year and I’d say we had around 8,000 spectators.

“Hundreds chose to camp out on the site overnight and the weather stayed dry which was the main thing.

Belvoir Castle Firework Champions event PHOTO: David Webster ARPS - www.instagram.com/big_dunk_photography/

“There was a selection of food and drinks available, as well as fairground rides for the children.”

The result of the competition was as follows: First place- Two Tigers, second- Gala Fireworks and third- Magic and Miracle Fireworks.