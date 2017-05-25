Annual Melton charity fundraiser in memory of Bobby Barnard to go ahead on Sunday

A third annual fundraising day in memory of a stillborn baby boy will go ahead on Sunday in Melton.

The centrepiece is a football match at Saxby Road for the Bobby Barnard Cup.

Avin A Laff, the town’s premier Sunday team, will take on The Stellamen, who were dominant in Melton Sunday League football a decade ago.

After the match, which kicks off at 10.30am, there will be a raffle, barbecue and karaoke singing at the Generous Briton in King Street.

Proceeds from the day will go to Melton Mencap, which supports people with learning difficulties and their families.

Lewis Barnard, who organises the fundraiser, said: “We are hoping lots of people come to support the football and then join in with the various activities later in the day.

“It is a great family event again and we hope to raise more than £2,000 this year.”