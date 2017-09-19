Angrave charity quiz night at Holwell Stute raises £500 for Alzheimer’s Society

Sixteen teams of four took part in the second annual Angrave charity quiz night on Saturday.

The event, at Holwell Stute, Asfordby Hill, was a very tight and abosribing contest.

Last year’s winners, “Sluggards,” were ten points behind the leaders going into the tenth and final round, but they couldn’t claw back the deficit, meaning the new name on the shield is “Birthday Boy,” whose team comprised Alan Pakenham-Walsh, Judy, Ed and Stephen Smithers who scored 102 out a possible 115 points.

Second were last year’s runners up “Epping Drivers” and third were “Wilbur’s Warriors.”

At half time the quizzers enjoyed a light supper together with a variety of home-made and shop bought cakes.

The £500 proceeds raised from the event including the raffle and sales of quiz sheets were donated to the Alzheimer’s Society, taking the total donated for so far this year to £918.