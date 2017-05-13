Melton’s Tresillian House gets big crowds to first open garden of the year

Garden lovers enjoyed the handiwork put in at a Melton garden for the first time this year on Sunday.

Over 100 people visited the plot at Tresillian House on Dalby Road.

Owner Alison Blythe said: “Everybody ate and we sold out of Ploughman’s lunches. It was very busy and most people arrived before we opened.

“We managed to raise £620 for the National Garden Scheme and Rotary Philippines project.”

For the summer opening of the garden on Sunday, July 2 there will be some trade stalls and a talk by horticultural expert Christina Moulton.