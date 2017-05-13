Search

Melton’s Tresillian House gets big crowds to first open garden of the year

Owner Alison Blythe shows Alan and Carole Hewitt around the flower beds with horticultural expert Christina Moulton PHOTO: Tim Williams

Garden lovers enjoyed the handiwork put in at a Melton garden for the first time this year on Sunday.

Over 100 people visited the plot at Tresillian House on Dalby Road.

Owner Alison Blythe said: “Everybody ate and we sold out of Ploughman’s lunches. It was very busy and most people arrived before we opened.

“We managed to raise £620 for the National Garden Scheme and Rotary Philippines project.”

For the summer opening of the garden on Sunday, July 2 there will be some trade stalls and a talk by horticultural expert Christina Moulton.